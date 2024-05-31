PM Shehbaz seeks action plan to attract Chinese industrial investments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to encourage Chinese companies to set up industrial units in Pakistan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, he said the government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.

The prime minister directed to formulate a comprehensive plan regarding productive business-to-business meetings between the two countries during his visit to China starting from June 4.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister regarding the preparations for his visit to China.

A delegation of industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs from Pakistan will also accompany PM Shehbaz during his visit to Chinese city Shenzhen.

China vows support to manufacturing sector

It was informed that the delegation will meet the Chinese business community and discuss the promotion of business-to-business relations between the two countries.

The prime minister directed Pakistani Ambassador in China to provide all possible facilities to the Pakistani business delegation in China.

Earlier, the foreign office said the PM’s trip to China will seek to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.