Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Azerbaijan acknowledged on Friday Pakistan’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, and appreciated it for its steadfast support to Azerbaijan.

“The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ),” the ISPR said in a statement today.

The two leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability.

“The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security,” the press release said.

The army chief also praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valor.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to strengthen strategic ties

On Thursday, the FM met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

They expressed strong commitment and resolved to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

“They reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the Foreign Office said.