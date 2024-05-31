AIRLINK 76.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.42%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.38%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
HBL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 38.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 133.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PPL 120.12 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.4%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
SNGP 66.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TRG 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.82%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,928 Increased By 93.5 (1.19%)
BR30 25,592 Increased By 261.8 (1.03%)
KSE100 75,613 Increased By 735.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,251 Increased By 262.8 (1.1%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

  • Calls on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir
BR Web Desk Published 31 May, 2024 02:04pm

Azerbaijan acknowledged on Friday Pakistan’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, and appreciated it for its steadfast support to Azerbaijan.

“The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ),” the ISPR said in a statement today.

The two leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability.

“The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security,” the press release said.

The army chief also praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valor.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to strengthen strategic ties

On Thursday, the FM met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

They expressed strong commitment and resolved to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

“They reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the Foreign Office said.

ISPR Azerbaijan COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

‘Revenue-based load-shedding’: Nepra chief urges govt to alter law

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Oil slips after Fed signals no rush to cut rates as key US inflation data awaited

Read more stories