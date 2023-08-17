BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Lesco shifted from 66KVA system to 132KVA: Chairman

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

LAHORE: Chairman Board of Directors of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Mian Hafiz Nauman said on Wednesday that the Lesco has shifted from 66KVA system to 132KVA to become first-ever distribution company achieving this milestone.

He said the project management unit of Lesco played central role in achieving the goal. No other Disco has so far been shifted to 132KVA, he added. He said the NPCC had given 16 targets to Lesco, which are met with one after another.

Chairman Lesco dispelled the impression that the Lesco system has limited capacity leading to load shedding during the heat wave. He said the capacity of Lesco system is more than 13800 megawatt while the demand for electricity during the heat wave was merely 6000 megawatt. He said the reason behind load shedding during heat wave spell was obsolete distribution system of NTDC. The government was upgrading the system besides installing new transformers, he added.

