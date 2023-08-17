Shehzad takes charge as Divisional Director Info Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Senior Deputy Director of Information Department Sindh, Deputy Director Information Shehzad Shaikh has been given the charge of Divisional Director Information Hyderabad. In this regard a formal notification has also been issued by Information Department Sindh Karachi on Wednesday.

Shehzad Shaikh took charge of the post as soon as the notification was issued. Deputy Director Information Matiari Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Information Officer Alamgir Ranjhani, Information Officer Muhammad Sultan, Information Officer Mushtaq Patoli, Information Officer Ali Bakhsh Pathan, Information Officer Imam Bakhsh Raja, Information Officer Syed Ghulam Muhammad Shah Kazmi, Assistant Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Asad Shah, Muhammad Yasin, Ashiq Hussain Bhutto and others congratulated Shehzad Sheikh on assuming charge and garlanded him.

