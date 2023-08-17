BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehzad takes charge as Divisional Director Info Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

HYDERABAD: Senior Deputy Director of Information Department Sindh, Deputy Director Information Shehzad Shaikh has been given the charge of Divisional Director Information Hyderabad. In this regard a formal notification has also been issued by Information Department Sindh Karachi on Wednesday.

Shehzad Shaikh took charge of the post as soon as the notification was issued. Deputy Director Information Matiari Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Information Officer Alamgir Ranjhani, Information Officer Muhammad Sultan, Information Officer Mushtaq Patoli, Information Officer Ali Bakhsh Pathan, Information Officer Imam Bakhsh Raja, Information Officer Syed Ghulam Muhammad Shah Kazmi, Assistant Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Asad Shah, Muhammad Yasin, Ashiq Hussain Bhutto and others congratulated Shehzad Sheikh on assuming charge and garlanded him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehzad Shaikh Info Hyderabad

Comments

1000 characters

Shehzad takes charge as Divisional Director Info Hyderabad

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Date for elections: SCBA urges SC to issue directives to ECP

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

Read more stories