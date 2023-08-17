BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan

LDA to sign MoU with BoP and JS Bank

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Punjab and Zindagi (JS Bank) under which the former would facilitate people with payment of TMA fees, stamp duty and other dues at free of cost while the latter would provide software based on modern principles for one-window sale.

In this connection, delegations of the Bank of Punjab and Zindagi (JS Bank) met LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, disclosed LDA’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the LDA DG said that soon they would sign the MoU under which Zindagi (JS Bank) would provide the software, which would be integrated with LDA’s SAP system. “JS Bank would provide an online learning management system in LDA schools and its services to LDA would be free of charge,” he added.

Moreover, he said, the Bank of Punjab would set up its booth at LDA One Window Cell to make payments of LDA dues easy. “Under the agreement, Bank of Punjab would also provide its services free of cost,” he added.

JS Bank mou bank of punjab LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa

