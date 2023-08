ISLAMABAD: The federal government has nominated the officers for the award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz, who contributed to the successful settlement of the billion-dollar Reko-Diq dispute, a legal contest between the government of Pakistan and Tethyan Copper Company (TCC).

The officers include Raja Naeem Akbar, federal Secretary for Law and Justice; Ahmed Irfan Aslam, former head of the International Dispute Unit; and Brig. Atif Rafique.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023