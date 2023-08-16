BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: White House

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2023 07:34pm

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Hawaii next week after the deadliest US wildfire in over a century killed more than 100 people there, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden and the first lady on Monday will “meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials” on Maui , according to a White House press release.

“The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster,” the statement continued.

State governor Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final toll from last week’s inferno, which levelled the historic town of Lahaina, would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level of 106.

Biden quickly declared a natural disaster in Hawaii, allowing the deployment of emergency assistance from the federal government, and has talked several times with Green.

But he was criticized by the Republican opposition for what they characterized as a timid response to the fires.

The president mentioned the disaster at the start of a speech last Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah, did not speak publicly when the death toll soared over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Biden, on a visit to a factory in Wisconsin, again devoted the beginning of his speech to the Pacific archipelago, and assured the inhabitants that they would be granted assistance.

The White House said Biden had been in close contact with Hawaiian leaders and federal emergency officials, who had advised that “search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

Joe Biden White House

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: White House

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply expectations

Read more stories