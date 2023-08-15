Gold prices increase Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs222,900 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs943 to Rs191,101.

Railways Police return lost bag full of gold to its owner

In the international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $11 to $1,903 per ounce Tuesday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.