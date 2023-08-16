BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Palm oil logs second daily rise on slow output growth, weak ringgit

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 04:37pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by a surge in exports during the first half of August, production worries and a weakening ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 44 ringgit, or 1.16%, to 3,849 ringgit ($831.86) per metric ton, the highest closing since August 4.

A weakening ringgit and slower production growth for the first half of August in Peninsular Malaysia was the catalyst behind the massive price rally lately, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

There are also preliminary reports indicating hot and dry weather forecast in many areas of Indonesia, he added.

“In a nutshell, the market is in a consolidating phase and unless we see good improvement in production, prices will continue to remain defensive,” Paramalingam said.

Palm oil rallies over 3%, set to end three-session fall

Top producer Indonesia has set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price lower at $820.35 per metric ton for Aug. 16-31, effectively keeping its CPO tax and levy unchanged, according to a trade ministry regulation.

Exports from Malaysia during Aug. 1-15 rose 18.9% from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, said exports jumped 24.2%.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, continued its downward trajectory against the dollar for the fifth consecutive day, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.6%, while its palm oil contract jumped 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

