BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 102.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
MLCF 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
OGDC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PPL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.85%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
TRG 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
UNITY 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By 31.3 (0.64%)
BR30 17,533 Increased By 69.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 48,659 Increased By 234.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,316 Increased By 113.7 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rallies over 3%, set to end three-session fall

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 12:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3% on Tuesday, set to end a three-session decline on a weaker ringgit, improving exports and strength in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 115 ringgit, or 3.11%, to 3,809 ringgit ($823.21) per metric ton by the midday break.

The market is seeing an upside correction after a few days of lackluster trading that caused a widening of the price spread between bean oil and palm oil, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

India’s palm oil imports in July jumped 59% from the previous month to 1.08 million metric tons, the highest in seven months, as refiners took advantage of lower prices to increase purchases, a trade body said on Monday.

Palm oil ends lower for third session; rising exports cap losses

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell for a fourth consecutive day against the dollar, making palm oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Merchant ships remained backed up in lanes around the Black Sea on Monday as ports struggled to clear backlogs amid growing unease among insurers and shipping companies a day after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 2.2%, while its palm oil contract rose 2%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil rallies over 3%, set to end three-session fall

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories