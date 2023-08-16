BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Romania ‘strongly condemns’ Russian Danube attacks

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2023 02:17pm

BUCHAREST: Romania on Wednesday said it “strongly condemns” repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube infrastructure following the latest drone strikes in the southern Odesa region.

“I strongly condemn the continued RU attacks on innocent people, civilian infrastructure, including grain silos in (Ukraine’s) ports of Reni & Ismail,” Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu posted on social media.

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow

“By these flagrant violations of int’l law RU continues to jeopardize (global) food security & the safety of navigation in the Black Sea,” she added.

Romania Russian drone attacks Danube River

