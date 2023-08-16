BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.58%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.45%)
FABL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.92%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.17%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.28%)
PAEL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
PIOC 90.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.57%)
PPL 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.68%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,898 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.73%)
BR30 17,234 Decreased By -203 (-1.16%)
KSE100 48,231 Decreased By -334.7 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open lower as China-exposed miners weigh

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 12:38pm

European shares opened lower on Wednesday as China-exposed miners led losses following lacklustre economic data from Beijing, while UK stocks were pressured by a higher-than-expected core inflation print.

By 0708 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, after closing at its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3% after data showed British inflation slowed as expected in July to its lowest annual rate since February 2022, although there were more signs of pressure in core and services prices.

European miners lost 0.8% as traders assessed the prospects of a tepid economic rebound of top metals consumer China.

New home prices in China fell for the first time this year in July, the latest in a string of downbeat data.

Shares of Alcon gained 1.5% after the Swiss eye-care company raised its outlook for full-year net sales and core diluted earnings per share.

Admiral Group jumped 4.6% after the British motor and home insurer posted a marginal rise in its first-half pre-tax profit.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares open lower as China-exposed miners weigh

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Economic policies: Kakar says will ensure continuity

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Oil falls on China worries despite tighter US supply

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

Read more stories