BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.98%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.83%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.28%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PRL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 99.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,930 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.08%)
BR30 17,402 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,484 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,271 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pemra Amendment Bill: Alvi vows support to journalists, media workers

Naveed Butt Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has assured media workers and the journalists’ community of his support for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Afzal Butt, Arshad Ansari, Naz Afreen Saigol, Sarmad Ali, Shahab Zuberi, Shakeel Masud, Ijazul Haq, Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan and Azhar Abbas.

Talking to the delegation, the president appreciated the collective efforts of the media community for introducing amendments to the PEMRA law, especially to protect the rights of media workers. He said the linking of government advertisements with the payment of dues to electronic media employees would help address their issues. He discussed in detail various aspects of the bill with the visiting delegation, adding that the amendment bill had brought improvements to the existing media law.

The president also asked the members of the delegation to volunteer to educate the youth about fake news and disinformation. He highlighted that teenagers were among the most vulnerable populations to the scourge of fake news and they needed to be educated and sensitized about its implications. He remarked that the media, especially senior journalists, should enhance linkages with academia and universities to guide and educate students about fake news and the new developments taking place in the field of journalism.

The president also urged the need to promote diversity of thought and opinions by promoting dialogue in society and free exchange of ideas. He said that the dynamics of new forms of media, especially social media, should be understood, adding that it was the responsibility of media to educate the people on morality and the use of social media in a responsible and constructive manner.

The delegation briefed the president about various provisions of the new bill that would benefit the journalist community as well as media employees. The delegation thanked the president for his support and taking interest in addressing the issues faced by the media community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PEMRA journalists President Dr Arif Alvi PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023 media workers

Comments

1000 characters

Pemra Amendment Bill: Alvi vows support to journalists, media workers

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories