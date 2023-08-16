BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.76%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.93%)
HUBC 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.28%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
PRL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 99.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,404 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 48,491 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,272 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP HR Cell to submit proposals

Naveed Butt Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell has decided to submit proposals to the party this week on various human rights issues in the country for incorporation them in the party manifesto being finalised ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The first formal meeting of the recently set up PPP Human Rights Cell was held on Tuesday at the party’s office in Islamabad to discuss the strategy for addressing human rights issues from the platform of the Cell.

Presided over by the president of the Cell former senator Farhatullah Babar, the meeting was attended by Samana Malaika Raza, general secretary, Zulqarnain Asghar, vice president, Advocate Shakeel Abbasy, additional general secretary, Tariq Ghauri, information secretary, and Samina Salam, finance secretary.

The meeting also expressed concern over the spate of laws recently rushed through the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP human rights Pakistan Peoples Party Farhatullah Babar General elections PPP HR Cell

Comments

1000 characters

PPP HR Cell to submit proposals

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Read more stories