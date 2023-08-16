PPP HR Cell to submit proposals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell has decided to submit proposals to the party this week on various human rights issues in the country for incorporation them in the party manifesto being finalised ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The first formal meeting of the recently set up PPP Human Rights Cell was held on Tuesday at the party’s office in Islamabad to discuss the strategy for addressing human rights issues from the platform of the Cell.

Presided over by the president of the Cell former senator Farhatullah Babar, the meeting was attended by Samana Malaika Raza, general secretary, Zulqarnain Asghar, vice president, Advocate Shakeel Abbasy, additional general secretary, Tariq Ghauri, information secretary, and Samina Salam, finance secretary.

The meeting also expressed concern over the spate of laws recently rushed through the Parliament.

