APNS condemns killing of senior reporter in Sukkur

Published 16 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS in a press statement, have expressed their grief and shock over the killing of Jan Mohammad Mehr, senior reporter of Daily Kawish in Sukkur.

The APNS office-bearers have noted with concern that the incidents to pressurize the journalists through harassment and threats on life have become rampart in Sindh. This situation is alarming for the functioning of the press in the country. It is also distressing that the law and order agencies have so far, failed to check this trend and apprehend any culprit involved in such heinous crimes.

They said that the press freedom was essential for the successful functioning of a democratic society. It was the duty of all those sections of the Society, who have stakes in democratic dispensation, to ensure that the pressmen perform their duties freely.

They noted that despite lapse of three days, the killers were still at large. They urged upon the administration to apprehend the culprits and provide protection to journalists and reporters against such anti-social and criminal elements.

The President and Secretary General, APNS have urged upon the Chief Minister, Sindh and IG Police to initiate judicial probe in the matter and bring the culprits to book without further delay.

