BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.98%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.83%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.28%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PRL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 99.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,930 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.08%)
BR30 17,402 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,484 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,271 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daraz launches ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: Daraz has announced the launch of its “Proudly Pakistani” initiative, a pioneering effort aimed at showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage while uplifting local artisans and communities.

The initiative kicked off on August 14th, aligning with Pakistan’s Independence Day, and embodies Daraz’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity, economic empowerment, and community development.

Under the “Proudly Pakistani” initiative, Daraz has scouted sellers on-ground as well as partnered with the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) to support artisans hailing from various corners of the country including Gilgit, Peshawar, interior Sindh, and Multan. These organizations have been working tirelessly to up-skill artisans who have been honing their craft for generations, producing exquisite cultural handicrafts that are a testament to Pakistan’s artistic heritage.

By on boarding these talented artisans onto the Daraz platform, providing them with comprehensive online selling training, and offering a range of incentives such as extended marketing support and enhanced platform visibility, Daraz is facilitating the journey of these artisans into the world of e-commerce.

This initiative embodies our commitment to showcasing the beauty and diversity of Pakistan’s culture while fostering economic growth at the grassroots level, said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan.

“We are excited to partner with AKRSP to provide these artisans with the tools they need to succeed in the online marketplace, all while allowing consumers to explore and purchase unique offerings that reflect the spirit of our nation,” he added.

Looking ahead, Daraz has ambitious plans to expand its partnerships to include more sellers from remote areas, thereby broadening the initiative’s impact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Daraz Pakistan’s independence day Proudly Pakistani AKRSP August 14th Daraz Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Daraz launches ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories