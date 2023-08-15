BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 102.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
MLCF 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
OGDC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PPL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.85%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
TRG 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
UNITY 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By 31.3 (0.64%)
BR30 17,533 Increased By 69.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 48,659 Increased By 234.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,316 Increased By 113.7 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 01:23pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s central bank hiked its key interest rate by 350 basis points to 12% on Tuesday, an emergency rate move to try and halt the rouble’s weakening past 100 to the dollar after a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy.

The extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s balance of trade and as military spending soars.

President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin on Monday rebuked the central bank blaming what he called its soft monetary policy on the weakening rouble.

Hours after Oreshkin’s words, as the rouble dived towards the 102 mark against the dollar, the bank announced the emergency meeting, throwing the currency a lifeline.

“Inflationary pressure is building up,” the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks. “The pass-through of the rouble’s depreciation to prices is gaining momentum and inflation expectations are on the rise.”

The bank last made an emergency rate hike in late February 2022 with a rate raise to 20% in the immediate fallout of Russia’s despatching troops to Ukraine.

The bank then steadily lowered the cost of borrowing to 7.5% as strong inflation pressure eased in the second half of 2022.

Since its last cut in September 2022, the bank had held rates but steadily increased its hawkish rhetoric, eventually hiking by 100 basis points to 8.5% at its last scheduled meeting in July.

The next rate decision is due on Sept. 15.

Russian central bank monetary policy hikes rates

Comments

1000 characters

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories