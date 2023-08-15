BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 102.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
MLCF 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
OGDC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PPL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.85%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
TRG 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
UNITY 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By 31.3 (0.64%)
BR30 17,533 Increased By 69.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 48,659 Increased By 234.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,316 Increased By 113.7 (0.66%)
European stocks waver at open

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2023 01:15pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets were sluggish in opening trade on Tuesday, as London reported an increase in UK unemployment and several countries marked a public holiday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent to 7,479.44 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,895.61 points while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 7,345.83.

The UK unemployment rate jumped to a two-year high of 4.2 percent for the three months to the end of June compared to the previous three months, as the country grapples with high inflation and a cost of living crisis.

According to the monthly report from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday, the rise was mainly generated by an increase in people registered as unemployed for more than six months.

