BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as Nvidia leads megacap growth stocks gains

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 07:32am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday as chipmaker Nvidia spearheaded gains among megacap growth stocks while investors also awaited earning reports from US retail giants and economic data later in the week.

Shares of Nvidia rose 5.4%, pushing the information technology index up 1.4% at the top of the S&P 500 sectoral gainers.

Other megacap growth stocks including Alphabet and Amazon.com also rose over 1%, while chipmaker Micron Technology gained 4.9%.

“It’s the first day in a while that tech has really significantly outperformed. I think that’s indicative of the fact that you have this blockbuster Nvidia report coming up and that could support the tech market pretty substantially,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York.

Nvidia, which has been at the center of an AI-driven rally in tech stocks this year, is due to report quarterly results next week. Morgan Stanley on Monday named the company as its top pick.

“People are trying to get ahead of earnings because if you remember last quarter, the results were so far outside the realm of what anyone was expecting,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

Tesla bucked the trend, falling 2.2% after the electric automaker said it had cut prices in China for some Model Y versions.

Market focus this week will be on quarterly earnings from major US retailers including Walmart and Target . Economic data expected includes retail sales for July that will shape expectations for the direction for US interest rates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost ground in August after hotter-than-expected US producer prices data last week drove up US Treasury yields and weighed on rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Traders see a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will keep its interest rates unchanged next month, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Keeping a lid on global market sentiment were concerns about China’s highly leveraged property sector after the country’s top private property developer, Country Garden, sought to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.88 points, or 0.05%, at 35,299.28, the S&P 500 was up 17.91 points, or 0.40%, at 4,481.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 93.52 points, or 0.69%, at 13,738.36.

PayPal Holdings added 2.2% after the company named Alex Chriss, a top executive at tax-preparation software firm Intuit, as its new chief executive officer.

AMC Entertainment common shares fell 34.1% after a Delaware judge approved the theater chain’s revised stockholder settlement on Friday. The company’s preferred stock rose 17.1%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries shares plunged nearly 40% to more than 13-year lows amid growing scrutiny over whether the utility company’s equipment played any role in the deadly wildfires that burnt through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina.

US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

