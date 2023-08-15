Special Olympics World Games 2023: SICPA Pakistan celebrates Sadia Junaid’s victory

KARACHI: Sadia Junaid, a talented athlete representing Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), participated in the World Games in Berlin.

She demonstrated exceptional skills in tennis, bringing honour to Pakistan. Her outstanding performance secured her a silver medal in Women’s Singles, a 4th place in the unified doubles, contributing significantly to the Pakistani team’s success in the overall competition.

As part of its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and giving back to the community, SICPA Pakistan, a leading provider of advanced authentication, identification, and secure traceability solutions, was the proud sponsor of Sadia Junaid at the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

Commenting on her remarkable achievement, Asif Ikram, Managing Director of SICPA Pakistan said, “We are proud of Sadia Junaid’s achievements and the exceptional performance of Special Olympics Pakistan athletes at the 2023 World Games”.

He further said, “Supporting initiatives that empower and uplift people with special needs is part of SICPA’s values. This achievement is a testament to the potential that lies within every individual, regardless of ability, and we are honoured to have played a part in making Sadia’s dream a reality”.

To recognize Sadia’s achievements and show appreciation for her determination, the SICPA team visited the SOP office to present Sadia with a bouquet of flowers and thoughtful souvenirs. During the meeting, Sadia expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the SICPA team for giving her the opportunity to pursue her dreams and represent Pakistan on the international stage.

