Aug 14, 2023
Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 02:14pm
Elena Rybakina said she felt “destroyed” by the Canadian Open schedule and took aim at the WTA’s “weak” leadership after the world number four’s quarter-final ended at 3 a.m. on Saturday and her semi-final was postponed to Sunday because of rain.

Rybakina beat Daria Kasatkina in a marathon last-eight clash lasting three hours and 27 minutes before rain forced the Kazakh to wait until the final day of the tournament to meet Liudmila Samsonova in the next round.

She went on to lose 1-6 6-1 6-2 to Samsonova, who turned up again around two hours later for the final and was defeated by Jessica Pegula.

“I feel destroyed because of the scheduling and the whole situation. I’m not really happy about it, but it is what it is,” said Rybakina, who had her right shoulder strapped. “Unfortunately, players can’t do much in these situations.

The decision isn’t really ours. The weather wasn’t helpful. So I picked up some injuries, but we tried to manage it and see how we’ll go from that.“

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said the Montreal quarter-final was the first time she had played so late. “Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional from the … I can’t say really the tournament because I think that the most important is the WTA here,” Rybakina said.

“Leadership a little bit weak for now but hopefully something is going to change, because this year it was many situations which I can’t really understand.”

Reuters has contacted the WTA for comment.

Rybakina said she was not sure if she would tweak her schedule ahead of the US Open starting on Aug. 28.

“I have to see how I feel and evaluate the small injuries which I have now. I have to be smart in making any decision.”

