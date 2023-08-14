BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand starts week on back foot on China, Fed worries

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023 12:54pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was under pressure in early trade on Monday, hampered at the start of the week by worries over the health of China’s economy and the potential for another US interest rate hike.

At 0635 GMT, the rand was at 19.01 to the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its closing level on Friday.

Rand Merchant Bank said in a morning briefing that the risks were for the rand to fall further, citing weak economic data out of China and no signs of stimulus, coupled with higher-than-expected core producer inflation in the US and increased bets on another Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

ETM Analytics played down the market-moving potential of this week’s South African data releases, which include second-quarter unemployment data on Tuesday and June retail sales on Wednesday.

“South Africa’s economy remains under considerable pressure and still holds a high-risk premium which must be accounted for.

As US bond yields rise, the rand will remain vulnerable,“ it said in a research note, adding that this week’s US releases, including Federal Reserve minutes, were likely to be more market-moving.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, the yield up 4.5 basis points to 10.210%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand starts week on back foot on China, Fed worries

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Cargo ship in Black Sea: Russian warship fires shots

Read more stories