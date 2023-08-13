BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed optimism that the caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar would leave no stone unturned to ensure free, fair and transparent elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days, as the country could not afford any new adventurism at this juncture.

In his reaction to the nomination of the caretaker prime minister, PTI spokesperson said despite the fact PTI being the largest political party in and outside the parliament did not consult on the matter, as it was decided by the puppet Prime Minister and bogus opposition leader in the national assembly.

However, he hoped that now Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was nominated as the Caretaker PM, who would not allow any further damage to the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

National Assembly stands dissolved as President Alvi approves summary

The PTI spokesperson stated that a heavy responsibility was imposed on the caretaker premier to ensure timely elections in the country so as the new elected government could pull the country of the quagmire of problems.

He stated that for the implementation of the spirit of the constitution and the survival and continuity of democracy, it was inevitable to hold free, fair and timely elections in the country.

The spokesperson reminded that one of the primary duties of the caretaker government was to provide equal opportunities to all political parties to run election campaigns.

He said at present, PTI was under the constant target of worst state oppression and suppression, as thousands of PTI workers were unlawfully imprisoned and were being subjected to the worst revenge.

PTI spokesperson stated that the basic rights available to the citizens under the constitution were practically suspended in the country, besides there was strict restriction on assembly, politics and freedom of expression in the country.

He said the largest political party, its chairman and prime minister Imran Khan was imprisoned and was being subjected of worst censorship.

PTI spokesperson said that therefore, the caretaker prime minister would have to take immediate notice of these matters and would take steps on war-footing basis to create conducive environment for the conduct of the elections as per the spirit of the constitution and the law by eliminating these irregularities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

