BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023
Markets

EU wheat eases further as market awaits US crop report

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

PARIS: European wheat futures extended a fall on Friday to a new low for the week as export competition from Black Sea supplies weighed on the market, while traders awaited US government crop forecasts. September wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1% at 235.25 euros ($258.14) a metric ton by 1452 GMT, after earlier reaching its lowest since Aug 3 at 233.25 euros.

Chicago wheat was little changed as grain markets braced for US government forecasts later on Friday for a gauge of US harvest prospects.

After the escalation of tensions in the Black Sea in the past week, the wheat market has turned its focus back to ongoing export competition from Russian supplies. “After the enormous worry earlier this week about attacks on shipping and grain ports in Ukraine and Russia, both sides in the war continue to leave grain installations and merchant shipping alone, which is calming the markets,” one German trader said.

“Today’s Black Sea export price lists again shows Russian wheat is by far the cheapest, at least $10 below Romanian in the 11.5% protein sector and around $18 under France, but with the price lead smaller for 12.% protein.”

Wheat wheat crop wheat flour

