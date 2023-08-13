In remembrance: Pakistan’s ‘Queen of Pop’ Nazia Hassan

Often referred to as the ‘Queen of Pop’ in South Asia owing to her contributions to the genre, Nazia Hassan passed away on August 13, 2000 in London, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Born April 3, 1965, in Karachi, the Pakistani singer, lawyer and social activist began her career in the 1980s along with her brother Zoheb Hassan. They would go on to sell over 65 million records worldwide.

A gifted singer, Nazia’s big break came at the age of 14 when she was introduced by Zeenat Aman to Bollywood filmmaker Feroz Khan and actor Vinod Khanna at a party in London.

Although not a trained singer, that association brought on an introduction to London-based Indian composer, Biddu. He had composed the now-iconic song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ for the Indian film ‘Qurbani’ starring Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri in 1980.

She went on to make her singing debut with the track ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ in 1980, which became an instant success. She won a Filmfare Award in 1981 at 15, the Best Female Playback Singer, for the track and to date remains the youngest person to retain the honour.

She continued to collaborate with Biddu and together they released the album, ‘Disco Deewane’ – being the first playback singer to do so – which also became a massive success.

The album topped charts in 14 countries, becoming the best-selling Asian pop record of all time back then. The album also featured vocals by her brother Zoheb.

The duo was then signed by EMI Group, the first South Asian singers to be signed by an international music company.

The album also included the English-language single ‘Dreamer Deewane’ which led her to be the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts.

In 2021, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar reprised the track ‘Disco Deewane’ for his film, ‘Student Of The Year’.

Nazia then released the albums ‘Boom Boom’ in 1982, part of which was featured in another Bollywood film, ‘Star’, leading to further popularity in India.

‘Young Tarang’ was released in 1984, followed by ‘Hotline’ in 1987. The track ‘Dum Dum Dede’ from ‘Young Tarang’ was featured in the closing scene of the 2012 Indian film, ‘Miss Lovely’.

Her last album, ‘Camera Camera’ released in 1992, was part of a campaign against drugs. Along with her brother Zoheb, she also appeared in several television programs.

Aside from a singing career spanning 15 years, Nazia was also a dedicated philanthropist.

She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Economics from the Richmond American University in London, as well as an LLB from London University Law.

In 1991, she joined the United Nations Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City and worked there for two years. In her third year, she offered her services at UNICEF.

She was also involved in philanthropic projects in Pakistan, especially geared towards children, youth and women in distress.

Nazia established the organization BAN (Battle Against Narcotics) and became an active member of organizations such as Voice of Women and National Youth Organisation. She can be credited for her part in the introduction of mobile clinics in Lyari Town also.

Nazia is a recipient of a post-humous Pride of Performance award, presented to her mother in 2012. In 2022 she was awarded the Lux Changemaker Award at the 21st Lux Style Awards.