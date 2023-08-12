BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
UAF signs LoI with Qingdao Agricultural University

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Qingdao Agricultural University (QAU) to carry out academic exchange and cooperation in teaching, research, and training for the advancement and dissemination of learning.

The LoI was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (Online) and Vice President of QAU Tian Yike. UAF delegation comprising UAF Spokesman and Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib, Director ORIC Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani and Associate Prof Dr Abid Ali attended the meeting.

According to the agreement both institutions agree to conduct exchanges of faculty, staff and students joint research activities and the exchange of academic materials based on their respective resources and needs.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan praised the achievements made in the construction and development of QAU in recent years. He hoped that collaboration with QAU to promote faculty and student exchanges and academic cooperation will bring tangible results and prove hallmark. He also invited QAU’s university leaders to visit UAF.

He said that Pakistan-China cooperation will prove a hallmark step in order to make the development and progress.

During the signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Tian Yike, Vice President of QAU, presented an overview of the University’s discipline, training, and international cooperation efforts.

He expressed QAU’s willingness to engage in in-depth cooperation and exchanges with UAF to contribute jointly to the implementation of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, especially the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prof. Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan UAF opening up new avenue of progress and prosperity. He said that the joint work with QAU China will help learn from each other experiences and to address the common challenges. He said that China is making hallmark progress in every field of life.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jafar Jaskani briefly introduced the relevant situation of Faisalabad Agricultural University, and had in-depth communication with the relevant persons in charge of the International Cooperation and Exchange Office and the School of Plant Medicine on exchanges and cooperation between teachers and students, joint training, and scientific research cooperation between the two universities.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib said that the university was enjoying excellent relation with Chinese Institution that would open up new avenue of progress.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the laboratories and agricultural machinery exhibition halls of the School of Plant Medicine, the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, the School of Resources and Environment and other related colleges, and conducted academic exchanges with teachers and students of the School of Plant Medicine.

CPEC Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan University of Agriculture Qingdao Agricultural University Pakistan China cooperation

