Bail of party chief: PTI core committee sees ‘delaying tactics’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged there was a “delaying tactics” by the courts in taking up the bail plea filed by party chief Imran Khan, terming it a big question mark on his right to a fair trial.

The core committee of the party, which met to discuss the incarceration of the party chief, warned that the delay to give bail to Imran Khan may force the people to take the street. It said that the patience of the masses must not be put to test, as the inordinate delay in taking up the bail plea filed by Imran Khan, will tarnish the image of the courts.

The committee demanded the bail application filed by the PTI chief should be immediately fixed for hearing, adding the hearing of the case about the bail plea filed by Imran Khan should be heard on a day-to-day basis.

It expressed grave concern over denying the right of providing homemade food and drinking water to the party chief as he is facing serious life threats, adding Imran Khan should immediately be shifted to Adiala jail besides taking up his bail plea matter without any further delay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

