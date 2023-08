LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to London after concluding his tour of Europe.

Nawaz Sharif had left London for Dubai on June 24 where he held important meetings with top leadership of his party.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also held meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.