KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== FDM Capital Al-Shaheer Corp 125,000 9.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 9.5 Fikrees Bank Al-Falah 6,500 42.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 42.5 Surmawala Sec. Dewan Motors 5,000 13.08 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.08 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Flying Cement 2,000 6.05 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.05 Adam Securities Hub Power Co. 2,500 80.2 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 80.2 Next Capital Inter.Steel Ltd 50,000 46.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 46.5 Chase Securities Interloop Ltd. 65,000 40.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 40.25 Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev 1,000 103.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 103.25 Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 680,000 51 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 680,000 51 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 937,000 ===========================================================================================

