KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
FDM Capital Al-Shaheer Corp 125,000 9.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 9.5
Fikrees Bank Al-Falah 6,500 42.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 42.5
Surmawala Sec. Dewan Motors 5,000 13.08
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.08
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Flying Cement 2,000 6.05
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.05
Adam Securities Hub Power Co. 2,500 80.2
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 80.2
Next Capital Inter.Steel Ltd 50,000 46.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 46.5
Chase Securities Interloop Ltd. 65,000 40.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 40.25
Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev 1,000 103.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 103.25
Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 680,000 51
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 680,000 51
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 937,000
===========================================================================================
