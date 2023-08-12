BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
FDM Capital                  Al-Shaheer Corp                         125,000            9.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              125,000            9.5
Fikrees                      Bank Al-Falah                             6,500           42.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                6,500           42.5
Surmawala Sec.               Dewan Motors                              5,000          13.08
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000          13.08
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Flying Cement                             2,000           6.05
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000           6.05
Adam Securities              Hub Power Co.                             2,500           80.2
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                2,500           80.2
Next Capital                 Inter.Steel Ltd                          50,000           46.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000           46.5
Chase Securities             Interloop Ltd.                           65,000          40.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               65,000          40.25
Topline Securities           Oil & Gas Dev                             1,000         103.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000         103.25
Intermarket Sec.             Pakistan Alumin                         680,000             51
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              680,000             51
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                          937,000
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

