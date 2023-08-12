Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Century Paper & 30.06.2023 Nil 904.989 2.25 25.09.2023 18.09.2023 to
Board Mills Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 25.09.2023
AGM
GHandhara Tyres Ltd. - - - - 31.08.2023 24.08.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 31.08.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments