Name of caretaker prime minister to be finalised by tomorrow: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the name of the caretaker prime minister would be finalised by tonight or tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Friday, the premier said he would consult with allied parties tonight and later with the Opposition Leader Raja Riaz on this matter. He hoped that the “candidate for the caretaker prime minister’s slot will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow.”

To a question, the prime minister said the past 16 months in the government were the toughest days of his political career as the previous regime had ruined everything, including the economy and diplomatic relations of the country.

He said with the blessing of Allah Almighty and the cooperation of the coalition partners, the government remained successful in averting default, restoring Pakistan’s relations with the brotherly and friendly countries, including China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Turkiye, and Iran.

To a question about the President’s letter, the premier said he was still the prime minister for another eight days, asking what was the hurry the president sent the letter.

“The President should have read the Constitution before writing the letter. I have 8 full days as the premier,” he said, adding that he would remain in the position until the caretaker prime minister is appointed.

“If a decision is not taken in three days, the parliamentary committee will take a decision in three days, and if the parliamentary committee could not decide, the Election Commission of Pakistan will look into the matter,” the premier explained.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi’s letter asked the premier and the opposition leader to finalise the candidate for the caretaker premiership by August 12.

In his letter to PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president recalled that he had dissolved the NA on the former’s advice on Aug 9.

“Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the [outgoing] prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA.

“Under Article 224A of the Constitution, PM and leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA are required to propose the name of a person for the appointment of caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the NA,” he said.

President Alvi then directed PM Shehbaz and Riaz to propose the name of the interim premier “not later than August 12”.

The prime minister and the opposition leader began meetings to finalise the candidate for the interim premier after the dissolution of the assembly on August 9. The first meeting was held on Thursday, with six names under discussion.

The two dignitaries will meet again today to discuss selecting a name for the post.