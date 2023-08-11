BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh again named Shakib Al Hasan as captain of their one-day international side on Thursday, filling in for injured opener Tamim Iqbal.

Shakib, 36, will lead Bangladesh through the World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Tanvir Ahmed told AFP.

“It has been decided today that Shakib Al Hasan will be our captain in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. We will announce the details in due course,” he said.

Board president Nazmul Hassan had earlier told reporters that it was the best option to reappoint Shakib as ODI captain with the Asia Cup later this month.

Tamim, who has a back problem, faces a race to be fit in time for the World Cup beginning in India in early October.

“Shakib Al Hasan is our easiest and most obvious choice,” Nazmul said.

Shakib led Bangladesh for 50 ODI matches between 2009 and 2017, winning 23 times in what is traditionally the team’s strongest format.

Shakib led Bangladesh in all three formats from 2009-11.

Tamim stepped down last week due to his back injury.

He had retired from all forms of international cricket in July, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Opening batsman Liton Das led Bangladesh in the remaining Afghanistan ODIs after Tamim’s withdrawal.

Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late September following the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7.

Shakib Al Hasan ODI World Cup Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

RMS Limited intends to acquire Escorts Investment Bank

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Read more stories