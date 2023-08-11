BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3%)
BIPL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.75%)
DGKC 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.23%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
PIOC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.98%)
PPL 71.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.76%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.65%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,884 Increased By 44.9 (0.93%)
BR30 17,330 Increased By 91 (0.53%)
KSE100 48,249 Increased By 440.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 170.6 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks enjoy positive start to day

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2023 12:20pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the opening minutes of Friday following a below-forecast reading on US inflation, though traders remain on edge over the Federal Reserve’s plans for future hikes as well as China’s stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.37 percent, or 71.65 points, to 19,319.91.

Hong Kong stocks fall further at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.08 points to 3,254.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.13 points, to 2,043.54.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks enjoy positive start to day

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices flat as investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

Read more stories