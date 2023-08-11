Hong Kong stocks enjoy positive start to day

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the opening minutes of Friday following a below-forecast reading on US inflation, though traders remain on edge over the Federal Reserve’s plans for future hikes as well as China’s stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.37 percent, or 71.65 points, to 19,319.91.

Hong Kong stocks fall further at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.08 points to 3,254.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.13 points, to 2,043.54.