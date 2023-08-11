BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.73%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.33%)
DGKC 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
HBL 102.88 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.36%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.08%)
MLCF 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 101.80 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
PIOC 94.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.83%)
PPL 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.27%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 98.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 60.4 (1.25%)
BR30 17,411 Increased By 171.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 48,343 Increased By 534.3 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,159 Increased By 214.1 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to fall on bets Fed to remain restrictive despite moderating inflation

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 10:42am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will likely weaken on Friday on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high despite signs that price pressures are moderating.

Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) indicate the rupee will open at around 82.80 to the US dollar, compared with 82.7125 in the previous session.

Asian currencies were down while equities were mixed. US inflation data has not had “a major impact” on Asian currencies, and rupee speculators “will be in search of the next trigger”, a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“To me, risks (on USD/INR) are on the upside, but it’s just too difficult to time it.”

US equities rallied, the dollar index dropped and US yields declined after data showed that headline and core inflation rose less than expected.

The 1-month USD/INR NDF had dropped below 82.50. However, the initial reaction faded on bets that while the Fed is unlikely to raise rates at the next meeting, worries that inflation could re-accelerate will make the US central bank keep policy restrictive for longer.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that while recent inflation data is moving in the right direction, more progress is needed before she would feel comfortable that the Fed has done enough.

Indian rupee leans on RBI policy, US inflation for pickup in volatility

The S&P 500 Index was little changed, having rallied more than a percent.

The dollar index, which dropped to 101.76 post the inflation data, was back near 102.50. Investors are cautious that while the Fed will pause in September, rates “will remain restrictive for some time”, ANZ said in note.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to fall on bets Fed to remain restrictive despite moderating inflation

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Read more stories