BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.98%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.33%)
DGKC 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
HBL 102.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.42%)
HUBC 85.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.94%)
MLCF 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.08%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
PIOC 94.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.83%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.83%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 98.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
UNITY 26.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 60.7 (1.25%)
BR30 17,402 Increased By 163.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,348 Increased By 539.5 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,167 Increased By 222.3 (1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No. 4 remains a worry for India captain Rohit ahead of World Cup

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 10:08am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Shreyas Iyer’s lower back injury has left India without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year’s home World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Since all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s retirement in 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that spot with only Iyer and stumper-batsman Rishabh Pant batting more than 10 times.

Iyer has not played international cricket since March, while Pant’s chance of making the World Cup is slim as he recovers after a horrific car crash last December.

“Number four has been an issue for us for a long time,” Rohit told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“For a long period of time, Shreyas has actually batted at number four and he has done well — his numbers are really good. “Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble. He’s been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last four to five years.”

“A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there.”

Iyer and KL Rahul, who is recovering from a thigh injury, have resumed batting in the nets but are not certain for the Asia Cup beginning in Multan later this month.

“Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather,” Rohit said.

“I had to undergo surgery once and I know how it feels afterwards. It is quite tough. “We have to see, how they respond, what they do.” India won the World Cup last time it hosted it, in 2011, but Rohit knew how tough it could be.

“Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it’s a dream to win a World Cup.”

“You don’t get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years,” he added.

Virat Kohli World Cup Shreyas Iyer Yuvraj Singh

Comments

1000 characters

No. 4 remains a worry for India captain Rohit ahead of World Cup

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Read more stories