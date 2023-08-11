BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
UHS approves new MPhil, PhD regulations and calendar

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: The 192nd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, in which the new regulations and academic calendar of PhD and MPhil programmes were approved.

According to the new statutes and regulations, the duration of completion of a degree will be two years for MPhil and three years for a PhD Both programmes will be semester based.

Admissions for MPhil and PhD will be advertised in mid-September every year. The entrance test for MPhil will be held in the first week and for Ph.D. in the last week of October while the classes will start in the first week of January.

It was decided in the meeting that the MPhil and PhD programs will be research intensive as well as skill-based as the main objective of both the programmes is to produce good researchers and competent teachers.

It was also decided that the research conducted in these programmes would be applied. MPhil and PhD programs will be completed in minimum duration.

Teaching will be a compulsory component for the students in the last semester, which will be regularly evaluated. Additionally, two years of relevant experience have been made mandatory for admission to the MPhil programme.

In Master's degree, the research topic will be decided in the first semester and the synopsis will be submitted in the second semester. A minimum attendance of 80 pc is mandatory for appearing in MPhil, and PhD exams. Both the programmes will follow the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission.

The meeting was attended by pro vice-chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, acting Registrar Prof Sara Ghafoor, Controller of Examinations Dr Uruj Zehra, and senior faculty. The board reviewed the thesis reports of post-graduate students. In addition, research synopses of students of various programmes were also approved.

