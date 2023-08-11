BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 10, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 10, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14000-14100
Gur                        12500-14000
Shakar                     12500-14000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7200-7900
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-23000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           30000-39000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          21420-46000
Dal Mash (Washed)          46500-50000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-40000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19500-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-35000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    42000-45000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        25000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-32000
Rice Basmati (386)         19500-22000
Basmati broken             15500-22000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

grain Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

Federal cabinet stands dissolved

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Read more stories