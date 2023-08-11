KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T Lahore - Pakistan National
Shipping Corp. 05-08-2023
OP-3 Gulf Disc Associated Liner
Jalmuda Chemical Agencies 09-08-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Shu Container Line Pakistan 09-08-2023
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 08-08-2023
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Draftvader Load Crystal Sea 08-08-2023
Clinlers Services
B-11/B-12 New Liberty Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 09-08-2023
Phosphate Services
B-15/B-14 Zhong Hai D/36042 Sea Hawk 08-08-2023
Chang General Pvt. Ltd
Yun 6 Cargo
B-16/B-17 Nazmi C Load Talc Project Shippin 07-08-2023
Powder
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24/B-25 Bedford Load Ocean Services 06-08-2023
Cement Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Karina Disc Load Gulk Maritime 09-08-2023
Danica General Services
Cargo
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Ren Jian Disc Load United Marine 08-08-2023
25 Container Agency
Saptl-3 Esl Kabir Disc Load Allied Logistic 09-08-2023
Container SMC Pvt. Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Independent 10-08-2023 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit Container
Zhong Hai 10-08-2023 D/36042 General Sea Hawk
Chang Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Yun 6
Nazmi C 10-08-2023 Load Talc Powder Project Shipping
M.T Lahore 10-08-2023 - Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Esl Kabir 10-08-2023 Disc Load Allied Logistic
Container SMC Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
M.T Shalamar 10-08-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp
Sc Hongkong 10-08-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Silver Zoe 10-08-2023 D/9000 Palm Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Cap Andreas 10-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Msc Lana 10-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Ever Useful 10-08-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng 10-08-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping Shipping
Colombo 10-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Dato Express 10-08-2023 D/2375 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Oriental 11-08-2023 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping
Daphne Company
M.T Quetta 11-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Tiger 11-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Zhong Gu 11-08-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ym 11-08-2023 D/L Container In Shipping
Excellence Pvt. Ltd
Highway 11-08-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Ren Jian 25 10-08-2023 Container Ship -
Karina
Danica 10-08-2023 General Cargo -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Sun-9 Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Zagori Coal Alpine August 09, 2023
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
PQEPT Star Subaru Coal Alpine August 09, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Golden Lotus Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Bateleur LPG M Aug 09, 2023
Internationa
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK August 10, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
Golden Lotus Palm oil Alpine August 10, 2023
OUTER ANCHORAGE
As Sovereign Palm oil Alpine August10, 2023
Centurion
Signifier Canola Ocean Service -do-
TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
MS Freesia Palm oil Alpine -do-
IVS Phoenix Coal GSA -do-
Ruby Coal Ocean world -do-
Gulf Jellet Palm oil Alpine -do-
Epic Burano LNG Universal Shipping -do-
Navios
Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd August 10, 2023
RDO Concord Container Liberian August 11, 2023
Big Breezy Container GSA -do-
