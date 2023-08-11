Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Lahore - Pakistan National Shipping Corp. 05-08-2023 OP-3 Gulf Disc Associated Liner Jalmuda Chemical Agencies 09-08-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping Shu Container Line Pakistan 09-08-2023 B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 08-08-2023 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Draftvader Load Crystal Sea 08-08-2023 Clinlers Services B-11/B-12 New Liberty Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 09-08-2023 Phosphate Services B-15/B-14 Zhong Hai D/36042 Sea Hawk 08-08-2023 Chang General Pvt. Ltd Yun 6 Cargo B-16/B-17 Nazmi C Load Talc Project Shippin 07-08-2023 Powder ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Bedford Load Ocean Services 06-08-2023 Cement Pvt. Ltd B-25 Karina Disc Load Gulk Maritime 09-08-2023 Danica General Services Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Ren Jian Disc Load United Marine 08-08-2023 25 Container Agency Saptl-3 Esl Kabir Disc Load Allied Logistic 09-08-2023 Container SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Independent 10-08-2023 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Spirit Container Zhong Hai 10-08-2023 D/36042 General Sea Hawk Chang Cargo Pvt. Ltd Yun 6 Nazmi C 10-08-2023 Load Talc Powder Project Shipping M.T Lahore 10-08-2023 - Pakistan National Shipping Corp Esl Kabir 10-08-2023 Disc Load Allied Logistic Container SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 10-08-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp Sc Hongkong 10-08-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Silver Zoe 10-08-2023 D/9000 Palm Oil Alpine Marine Services Cap Andreas 10-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Msc Lana 10-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Ever Useful 10-08-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Kota Loceng 10-08-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Shipping Colombo 10-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Dato Express 10-08-2023 D/2375 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Oriental 11-08-2023 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Daphne Company M.T Quetta 11-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Tiger 11-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Zhong Gu 11-08-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Pvt. Ltd Ym 11-08-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Excellence Pvt. Ltd Highway 11-08-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ren Jian 25 10-08-2023 Container Ship - Karina Danica 10-08-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sun-9 Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Zagori Coal Alpine August 09, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Star Subaru Coal Alpine August 09, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Golden Lotus Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M Aug 09, 2023 Internationa ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK August 10, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Golden Lotus Palm oil Alpine August 10, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= As Sovereign Palm oil Alpine August10, 2023 Centurion Signifier Canola Ocean Service -do- TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth MS Freesia Palm oil Alpine -do- IVS Phoenix Coal GSA -do- Ruby Coal Ocean world -do- Gulf Jellet Palm oil Alpine -do- Epic Burano LNG Universal Shipping -do- Navios Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd August 10, 2023 RDO Concord Container Liberian August 11, 2023 Big Breezy Container GSA -do- =============================================================================

