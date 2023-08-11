BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Aug 11, 2023
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T Lahore     -              Pakistan National
                                                Shipping Corp.     05-08-2023
OP-3              Gulf           Disc           Associated Liner
                  Jalmuda        Chemical       Agencies           09-08-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Shu            Container      Line Pakistan      09-08-2023
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            08-08-2023
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Draftvader     Load           Crystal Sea        08-08-2023
                                 Clinlers       Services
B-11/B-12         New Liberty    Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       09-08-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-15/B-14         Zhong Hai      D/36042        Sea Hawk           08-08-2023
                  Chang          General        Pvt. Ltd
                  Yun 6          Cargo
B-16/B-17         Nazmi C        Load Talc      Project Shippin    07-08-2023
                                 Powder
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Bedford        Load           Ocean Services     06-08-2023
                                 Cement         Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Karina         Disc Load      Gulk Maritime      09-08-2023
                  Danica         General        Services
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Ren Jian       Disc Load      United Marine      08-08-2023
                  25             Container      Agency
Saptl-3           Esl Kabir      Disc Load      Allied Logistic    09-08-2023
                                 Container      SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent       10-08-2023     Disc Load                   Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit                           Container
Zhong Hai         10-08-2023     D/36042 General                     Sea Hawk
Chang                            Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Yun 6
Nazmi C           10-08-2023     Load Talc Powder            Project Shipping
M.T Lahore        10-08-2023     -                          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Esl Kabir         10-08-2023     Disc Load                    Allied Logistic
                                 Container                       SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      10-08-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                      Shipping Corp
Sc Hongkong       10-08-2023     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Silver Zoe        10-08-2023     D/9000 Palm Oil                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Cap Andreas       10-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Msc Lana          10-08-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Ever Useful       10-08-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng       10-08-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                            Shipping Shipping
Colombo           10-08-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Dato Express      10-08-2023     D/2375 General               Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Oriental          11-08-2023     L/7000 Ethanol            East Wind Shipping
Daphne                                                                Company
M.T Quetta        11-08-2023     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Tiger             11-08-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Zhong Gu          11-08-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                        Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ym                11-08-2023     D/L Container                    In Shipping
Excellence                                                           Pvt. Ltd
Highway           11-08-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ren Jian 25       10-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Karina
Danica            10-08-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sun-9          Palm oil       Alpine        August 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Zagori         Coal           Alpine        August 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Star Subaru    Coal           Alpine        August 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Golden Lotus   Palm oil       Alpine        August 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG             M               Aug 09, 2023
                                                 Internationa
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Sabrina       Container      MSC PAK                      August 10, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Golden Lotus      Palm oil       Alpine                       August 10, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
As Sovereign      Palm oil       Alpine                        August10, 2023
Centurion
Signifier         Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
TTC Vidyut        Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
MS Freesia        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
IVS Phoenix       Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Ruby              Coal           Ocean world                             -do-
Gulf Jellet       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Epic Burano       LNG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
Navios
Constellation     Container      Hapag Lloyd                  August 10, 2023
RDO Concord       Container      Liberian                     August 11, 2023
Big Breezy        Container      GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================

