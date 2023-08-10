BAFL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.22%)
BIPL 17.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
DFML 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.13%)
FABL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.33%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.13%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 5.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.91%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-4.51%)
PAEL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
PIOC 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.56%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-6.2%)
PRL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.85%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.03%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 100.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.12%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By -68 (-1.39%)
BR30 17,213 Decreased By -431.3 (-2.44%)
KSE100 47,860 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 16,947 Decreased By -262.7 (-1.53%)
South African rand gains before US CPI and local data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 01:02pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Thursday, before the release of US inflation data that will likely set the tone for global markets and local mining and manufacturing figures.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9200 against the dollar , about 0.4% stronger than its previous close but still down more than 5% so far this month.

The dollar was last trading around 0.1% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

“The rand continues to suffer wild waves, where it underperforms for weeks on end, and then similarly outperforms for weeks,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

“Day-to-day movements have generally not been extreme, but the moves accumulate quickly: the past three months have seen ranges usually only seen in crises,” they added.

The major global driver on Thursday is expected to be US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data at 1230 GMT which will probably influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

US headline consumer inflation is forecast to pick up slightly in July to an annual 3.3% from 3.0% in June, while the core rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments, is forecast to stay at 4.8% in annual terms.

Markets are pricing in a more than 50% chance that the Fed is done with interest rate hikes this year as inflation has moderated, but those bets could change depending on Thursday’s CPI figures.

On the local front Statistics South Africa will at 0930 GMT publish June mining production numbers and at 1100 GMT manufacturing output for the same month.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, the yield down 1 basis point to 10.205%.

South African rand

