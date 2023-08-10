BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.54%)
BIPL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
DFML 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.35%)
FABL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HBL 101.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.64%)
HUBC 85.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.41%)
MLCF 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
OGDC 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.56%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIOC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PPL 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.28%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SNGP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.94%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
TRG 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,875 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 17,436 Decreased By -208.2 (-1.18%)
KSE100 48,176 Decreased By -51.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,083 Decreased By -127 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher on China stimulus hope after disappointing data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose on Thursday, as investors and traders bet on the Chinese authorities releasing economic support measures to perk up growth following a series of poor data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.1% to $8,402.50 per metric ton by 0145 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.3% to 68,390 yuan ($9,490.70) per metric ton.

Data on Wednesday showed China’s consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, raising more pressure on Beijing to boost policy stimulus.

However the gains in metals prices were limited, as concerns over the weak demand in top metals consumer China and the lack of details on the stimulus measures created some uncertainty.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,203 per metric ton, nickel was almost flat at $20,550, zinc was nearly unchanged at $2,480, lead increased 0.4% to $2,134.50 and tin fell 0.6% to $27,110.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 18,485 yuan per metric ton, nickel fell 1.2% to 163,500 yuan, zinc rose 0.8% to 20,860 yuan, lead climbed 0.4% to 15,980 yuan and tin dropped 0.5% to 224,110 yuan.

Copper bounces on stimulus bets after China sinks into deflation

The tightness in LME tin has eased, with the cash contract trading at a $170-per-metric-ton discount to the three-month contract, the biggest discount since March 15.

In zinc, the LME cash contract was at a $36.50 per metric ton premium to the three-month contract, the highest premium since Feb. 20 and indicating increasing tightness of nearby supplies.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges higher on China stimulus hope after disappointing data

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

India’s central bank holds key rate steady as expected

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

NA stands dissolved

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

Read more stories