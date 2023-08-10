BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Message from Haroon Farooki, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group

Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to see that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has successfully organized the Export Award Ceremony to acknowledge the performance of Pakistani exporters.

I would like to appreciate Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif for gracing KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards Ceremony as Chief Guest which certainly boosted the morale of business and industrial community of Karachi. We hope that the issues highlighted by KCCI during meetings with Prime Minister and other government officials, who visited KCCI under PM’s specific directives, would be given due consideration and changes will be made in policies with a view to create an enabling business environment.

In fact, the KCCI Export Award is a recognition of the outstanding performance of businessmen in the area of exports, which is highly recognized at national and international levels. Indeed, the KCCI Awards serve as a guarantee that the exporter has received recognition from the trade body, which is very reassuring to international buyers.

I firmly believe that exporters play a key role in the growth and development of the national economy and also help provide their inputs for making government policies. The exporters need to explore new markets for their products. The best way to expand your exports is to diversify your goods and devise an effective strategy to reach out to the international market. The business community and manufacturers need to train the workforce by equipping them with IT and modern skills to produce value-added products that would help to enhance our exports.

I appreciate KCCI for its endeavours to promote economic activity, trade and business in the country. I urge the business community as well to manufacture internationally competitive value-added products to boost our exports.

I am confident that the Export Awards and public recognition of high achievers will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues for increasing exports.

I extend my congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KCCI Haroon Farooki

Comments

1000 characters

Message from Haroon Farooki, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

US says watching prospect of election violence

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Country now stands on its own two feet: Ahsan

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

Read more stories