Pakistan

Railways Police return lost bag full of gold to its owner

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

LAHORE: In a heart warming display of honesty, the Railways Police Help Desk Lahore Railway Station has set an exemplary example by ensuring the safe return of a passenger’s bag containing gold worth five lakh rupees and other valuable things in it.

The incident unfolded when Omar Maskin, a traveller with his family from Karachi to Lahore aboard the Tezgam Express, accidentally left his bag on the train while changing at Lahore Railway Station.

Upon realizing the mistake, Omar Maskin promptly reported the missing bag to the Railway Police Help Desk Station.

The Railway Police took the bag into protective custody and conducted a thorough inspection to determine its contents.

The Railway Police immediately set out to locate the rightful owner of the bag, through the school books found within the bag.

