Greenovation Summit addresses environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD: The Greenovation Summit 2023 which was held in Islamabad on Wednesday aimed at accelerating Pakistan’s transition towards a cleaner, greener, and healthier future by fostering innovative ideas and collaborative solutions.

The Greenovation Summit 2023 took place on August 9, 2023, at the prestigious Centaurus Mall in Islamabad.

The summit brought together a diverse array of stakeholders including industry leaders, regulators, and academia to address the environmental challenges facing Pakistan in the era of climate change.

The summit was graced by esteemed industry leaders, including Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO of The Centaurus, President of Islamabad Developers Association, and Former President of ICCI), Amir Hussain (CEO of Tesla Pvt Ltd), Umar Hussain Malik (Director of Karachi Steel), and Muhammad Omais Khattak (Managing Director of Khattak Sons Pvt Ltd). These visionary leaders shared their insights on sustainable business practices and their commitment to environmental stewardship.

Regulators including Farzana Altaf Shah (Director General of Environmental Protection Agency), Asif Sahibzada (Director General of Ministry Of Climate Change), Romana Gul Kakar (Member Inspection of CDA), Zia UL Islam (Head Of Ozone Cell EPA), Dr Nasir Mehmood (Former Inspector General of Forest), and Dr Ibrar Shinwari (Associate Professor of Bio Sciences at IIUI) lent their expertise to discussions on regulatory frameworks, policy formulation, and collaborative strategies.

Academia was well-represented by Maj Gen Muhammad Jaffar (retd), Rector of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), and other respected guests who shared insights into cutting-edge research and academic initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Speaking to the summit Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan placed a spotlight on the pressing need for recycling waste materials. He stressed the urgency of viewing waste as a valuable resource and advocated for the adoption of recycling as a pivotal step towards sustainable development. He emphasized that recycling must transcend being a mere obligation and evolve into a collective responsibility, urging stakeholders to integrate innovative recycling initiatives into their strategies, thereby fostering a greener and healthier future by fostering innovative ideas and collaborative solutions.

By facilitating dialogue and partnerships between government, industry, academia, and civil society, the summit aimed to promote environmental consciousness and sustainable development.

The event showcased transformative projects, groundbreaking technologies, and impactful initiatives that could position Pakistan as a role model for sustainability on the global stage. By bridging the gap between various sectors, including academia, industries, NGOs, and government agencies, the summit sought to accelerate the adoption of green practices and sustainable development strategies.

A special emphasis was placed on nurturing young environmental leaders and their initiatives, aiming to inspire positive change across Pakistan. Discussions centered on climate change resilience, adaptation strategies, and mitigation of environmental risks, with the goal of generating actionable solutions that contribute to the nation's sustainability journey.

The Greenovation Summit 2023 was a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders involved, who united with the shared goal of creating a resilient, eco-friendly, and prosperous Pakistan. The event marked a significant step towards fostering collaborative efforts and innovative solutions in the face of today's environmental challenges.

