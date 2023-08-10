Rich nations should compensate climate change affectees: 33m people hit by floods last year in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: One year since Pakistan’s worst floods, rich nations must do much more to compensate the people who are most affected by climate change. The 2022 floods affected 33 million people and submerged a third of Pakistan underwater. The disaster killed over 1,700 people, displaced 7.9 million people from their homes and cost $30 billion in infrastructure damage and economic losses.

One year on, the Islamic Relief Pakistan held a national climate dialogue on “One Year On Since Floods 2022- Rhetoric To Reality” in Islamabad recently in which Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan participated as the chief guest. Her Excellency Leslie Scanlon, High Commissoner of Canada to Pakistan was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Other notables included United Nations Resident Coordinator, Julien Harneis, UNDP Pakistan’s Resident Representative Samuel Rizk, Islamic Relief Worldwide’s CEO Waseem Ahmed and Islamic Relief Pakistan’s Country Director Asif Ali Sherazi. Representatives of academia, media and government departments were present on the occasion.

Giving the opening remarks, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Ali Sherazi welcomed the guests and urged all to carry the climate agenda forward.

“Exactly a year ago in August 2022, we saw the worst floods in the history of Pakistan. Islamic Relief was quick and agile in responding to the emergency with lifesaving aid. Till now, we have reached 1.5 million affectees with the help of our donors, partners and supporters.”

“Rhetoric To Reality is a call to action. We can’t wait anymore for future disasters and leave our people at risk. We are making efforts for a climate resilient Pakistan.”

Chief Guest, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives of Pakistan congratulated Islamic Relief Pakistan for managing a crucial climate meeting.

“We all have witnessed the tragedy last year, it was a dual tragedy of Pakistan where 30 billion losses was caused but importantly most marginalised community was hit where poverty rate was increased drastically. We were able to initiate National Flood Programme designed for 10 years, I appreciate all humanitarian organizations for managing post flood situation with pro-active capability that saved more lives then previous disasters.”

Leslie Scanlon, Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan emphasised on the need of joining hands for a safer tomorrow.

“Disaster preventing preparedness for the moonsoon season with more innovative solutions can be time and cost saving. Canadian government is aiming to overcome climate change through supporting numerous initiatives. Canada is contributing 1.2 billion CAD to Pakistan after flood. I am confident our planning and strategies will create resilience among the people of Pakistan.”

CEO Islamic Relief Pakistan Muhammad Waseem, while applauding the visible efforts of Islamic Relief said that "The floods in Pakistan last year were devastating, leaving families with nothing. Climate change is humanity's biggest challenge. We must work together to address it, reduce emissions, listen to the most affected communities, and deliver on our commitments. Let's turn rhetoric into reality and create a sustainable future.”

“Climate Justice is what we ask for. Pakistan’s poor are paying a price they are not responsible for. We need pro-climate policies in developing countries that promote resilience and adaptation – and for rich nations to deliver on their commitments to invest $ 100 billion a year in adaptation funding”. Islamic Relief Worldwide’s CEO Waseem Ahmed said while sharing his thoughts.

Islamic Relief Pakistan is one of the leading humanitarian and development organization in Pakistan with a sole mission of ‘Transforming Lives’ of the people of Pakistan. Emerged as one of the biggest flood response charity in Pakistan, the organization, through its emergency response programme not only saved but also improved lives. Being one of the first on ground, Islamic Relief distributed lifesaving aid during and after floods. Together with its partners, the faith led non-profit is now in the recovery and rehabilitation phase under which more than 5,000 climate friendly and disaster resilient shelters have been built.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023