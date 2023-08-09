Australia’s largest grain exporter to resume China barley trade

SYDNEY: Australia’s largest bulk grain exporter, CBH Group, has been cleared to resume barley shipments to China, the Australian government said on Wednesday, days after China removed steep anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley imports.

China suspended barley imports from CBH Grain, a subsidiary of CBH Group, in late 2020 after allegedly finding quarantine pests in cargoes.

The suspension came during a low point in relations, when China restricted a range of Australian imports including barley, wine, coal and lobsters.

CBH Grain and Emerald Grain Australia will be able to resume barley trade with China immediately after it re-registered the two exporters, the Australian trade and agriculture ministers said in a joint release on Wednesday.

“The reinstatement of these two exporters is the result of ongoing technical discussions between our two countries … This is another positive step towards the stabilisation of our relationship with China,” they said.

China’s on Saturday ended anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley, roughly three years after the 80.5% duties first cut off what was once as much as a A$1.5 billion annual trade and led Canberra to file a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

CBH Group was Australia’s largest bulk grain exporter in the 2022 financial year according to government report last year.