BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.58%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 102.06 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.4%)
HUBC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.22%)
OGDC 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 10.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.38%)
PPL 69.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SNGP 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
TPLP 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
TRG 102.51 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.28%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 31.7 (0.66%)
BR30 17,082 Increased By 110.5 (0.65%)
KSE100 47,565 Increased By 135.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,935 Increased By 37.2 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks extend drop as economy slips into deflation

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 09:50am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Wednesday as data showed consumer prices fell into deflation in July, further undermining investor confidence.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dipped 0.22%, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.36%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged down 0.06% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.15%.

** China’s consumer prices fell into deflation in July, dropping 0.3% year-on-year, its first fall in over two years.

** Factory gate prices fell for the 10th consecutive month.

** The worsening consumer spending data dealt another blow to markets already weakened by plunging trade data on Tuesday.

** “Both CPI and PPI are in deflation territory. The economic momentum continues to weaken due to lacklustre domestic demand,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.

** The CPI deflation may put more pressure on the government to consider additional fiscal stimulus, he said.

China stocks rise, led by financials

** Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note they expect PPI inflation, in year-over-year terms, to bottom out this quarter and CPI inflation to experience a “U-shaped” recovery in the coming months.

** Meanwhile, major state-owned banks were seen selling US dollars to buy the yuan in the onshore spot foreign exchange market, sources told Reuters, in a bid to slow yuan declines.

** Tech giants and mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong both fell about 0.7%.

** Top homebuilder Country Garden lost another 4.4% after a 14% slump on Tuesday as the company missed two dollar bond coupon payments.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks extend drop as economy slips into deflation

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories