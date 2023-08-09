Sindh assembly: Sitting adjourned for want of quorum

KARACHI: Lack of quorum on Tuesday forced the Speaker to adjourn the sitting of Sindh assembly till Thursday, Aug 10, 2023.

Tuesdays are reserved for the private members’ legislation in the assembly but it was the second time around that lawmakers did not attend the sitting in the current session Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani appeared to chair the session nearly 2 hours late from the schedule timing, but he observed the house with only a few legislators.

