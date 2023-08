HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday as another batch of worse-than-forecast Chinese data added to long-running worries about the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.81 percent, or 353.75 points, to 19,184.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.25 percent, or 8.21 points, to 3,260.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.33 percent, or 6.80 points, to 2,051.03.