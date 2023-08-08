BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
Technology

US tech groups back TikTok in challenge to Montana state ban

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 10:13am

WASHINGTON: Two tech groups on Monday backed TikTok Inc in its lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of a Montana state ban on use of the short video sharing app before it takes effect on Jan. 1.

NetChoice, a national trade association that includes major tech platforms, and Chamber of Progress, a tech-industry coalition, said in a joint court filing that “Montana’s effort to cut Montanans off from the global network of TikTok users ignores and undermines the structure, design, and purpose of the internet.”

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, filed a suit in May seeking to block the first-of-its-kind US state ban on several grounds, arguing it violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and users.

