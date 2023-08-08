BAFL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
DFML 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 55.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.74%)
FABL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
HBL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.73%)
HUBC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-4.26%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIOC 93.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PPL 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-4.5%)
PRL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.58%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,366 Decreased By -252.7 (-1.43%)
KSE100 48,008 Decreased By -378 (-0.78%)
KSE30 17,088 Decreased By -159.7 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit apartment, kill eight, survivors describe fiery blasts

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 10:02am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

POKROVSK: Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine’s Pokrovsk twice on Monday night killing eight people, including five civilians, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement.

The second missile hit the Ukraine-controlled town near the frontline 40 minutes after the first, the governor said.

It killed and injured first responders, witnesses of the strikes told a Reuters cameraman at the scene.

Two rescuers and one military person were among the dead. Nine policemen and one military person were wounded, but most of the 31 injured were civilians, including a member of the local city council, Ukrainian officials said.

Kateryna, a 58-year-old resident of Pokrovsk, was at home when she heard the first blast and thought that the attack spared her.

She even told someone who called to check on her that she was alright but at this moment the place was hit for the second time. “That’s it, bang – and that’s all. A flame filled up my eyes. I fell down on the floor, on the ground. My eyes (hurt) a lot…,” Kateryna told Reuters in an interview pointing at multiple scratches around her eyes. She had bandages on her forehead.

The footage from the town showed rescuers going through the rubble, a wreckage of a car and an apartment building with torn down balconies.

Another resident, 75-year-old Lidia, said she was also on the phone at the moment of the second blast.

She had picked up from the floor a torn white curtain covered with broken glass. “Suddenly this flew out and wrapped me up. Then the window fell on me,” she said sitting on her sofa. “My back has cuts.

I just got back from the hospital… My knee and my thigh have cuts.

I had glass here,“ she said pointing at her head.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, reported two more civilian victims of Russian strikes in Kruhliakivka village in the Kharkiv region.

Killed were a 45-year-old woman and a man around 60 and five people were injured, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missiles Ukraine peace talks Pokrovsk

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit apartment, kill eight, survivors describe fiery blasts

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read more stories